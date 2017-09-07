Official Galaxy C8 Renders Surface Online, Reveals Dual Cameras

Samsung seems to be on a roll with its dual rear camera smartphones. Less than two weeks after announcing the Galaxy Note8, it launched the Galaxy J7+, its second dual camera smartphone. Now it appears a third dual camera smartphone called the Galaxy C8 is on the way.

We first heard of the Galaxy C8 a short while ago when it was seen on the official website of Samsung China. That was followed by promotional images from a demo app and an appearance on TENAA confirming it will have dual cameras.

Official renders of the C8 were posted on Twitter earlier today by Roland Quandt who was also the source for the promotional images last week. These new images show us what to expect when the Galaxy C8 officially launches.

The Galaxy C8 shares a similar design to the Galaxy J7+. The cameras are positioned vertically with a LED flash below the setup. The body is all-metal with curved corners and antenna lines that run across.

Up in front is a fingerprint scanner that doubles as a home button with capacitive buttons flanking it on both sides. The Galaxy C8 also has a LED flash in front just like the Galaxy J7+. Some folks believe the Galaxy C8 and Galaxy J7+ are the same device but with different names for different markets.

READ MORE: Galaxy Note Fan Edition Sold Out Completely; Samsung Considering International Release

While most of the specs may be similar, there might be some little differences. For example, the Galaxy J7+ launched with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of built-in storage. However, TENAA lists the C8 will have two variants – 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM and 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM.

Samsung hasn’t announced a release date for the Galaxy C8 yet but with the frequent leaks in recent times, it may be close.

(Source)