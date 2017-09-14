Images and Specs of New Amazon Fire TV Devices Leak

Apple launched the new Apple TV 4K at its event two days ago. The new TV box brings 4K HDR content to your home and will be arriving next week. However, it seems Amazon is also planning to release new Fire TV devices as images and specs have leaked.

The image shows a square-shaped Chromecast-like device with a HDMI cable attached to its body and a new remote-controlled cube-shaped Fire TV box with a top similar to an Amazon Echo Dot.

The Chromecast-like device is said to be a mid-range TV stick that will support 4K HDR video. It will have a quad-core CPU clocked at 1.5GHz with a Mali-450MP GPU. There will be 2GB of RAM and 8GB of built-in storage.

The box will be in the flagship category and will double as a streaming device as well as an Echo device. The top has a similar layout to the Echo Dot with a bunch of far-field microphones to pick up instructions. It also comes with a remote identical to what is currently available with Fire TVs.

The cube is expected to have ports for ethernet and storage expansion at the back. Specification details are also not available but it should pack more processing power than the other one.

The mid-range Fire TV is expected to sell for between $60 to $80 when it launches while the cube may get a price higher than $100.

