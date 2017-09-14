BlackBerry Krypton Launch Approaching Soon as it Has Cleared FCC Certification

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

TCL had confirmed earlier in this month that it will be launching a new smartphone in October. It appears that the upcoming from the company could be the one that is codenamed as BlackBerry Krypton as it has been certified by Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in the U.S.

The BlackBerry Krypton has received Wi-Fi Alliance certification earlier in this week and the same device was Bluetooth SIG certified in August. The rumor mill claims that the BlackBerry Krypton could be the all-touch phone that is confirmed to come with a larger battery and a durable chassis.

According to FCC filing, the smartphone is named Krypton. However, it is likely to launch as a new BlackBerry DTEK series phone that includes smartphones like DTEK 50 and DTEK60. The handset may launch as DTEK 70, but there is no concrete evidence to support the claim.

FCC listing has revealed that the Krypton name belongs to BBD100-2 handset. It is one of the four variants that was approved by Wi-Fi Alliance. The remaining model numbers of the phone are BBD100-1, BBD100-3 and BBD100-6. According to CrackBerry, Krypton’s external and internal photos, test setup images and user manual are protected by short term confidentiality agreement from TCL.

Previous reports have revealed that the all-touch display phone will carry support for full HD resolution of 1,920 x 1,080 pixels. The exact screen size is not known, but it may either feature a 5.2-inch or 5.5-inch display. The fingerprint scanner is expected to be present below the display.

The Snapdragon 625 chipset is rumored to power the BlackBerry Krypton with 4 GB of RAM. The handset will be running on Android 7.0 Nougat and will feature BlackBerry Hub and DTEK security features. It may sport a IP67 certified chassis and a 4,000mAh battery which is pegged to deliver two-days of usage. TCL is expected to confirm on its launch date soon as the smartphone has already cleared the necessary certifications.

Speculations are rife that TCL may unveil the BlackBerry Juno phone with physical QWERTY keyboard shortly after the launch of the BlackBerry Krypton.

