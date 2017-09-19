India Gets The Panasonic Eluga Ray 500 And Eluga Ray 700

Panasonic has unveiled two new phones for the Indian market – the Eluga Ray 500 and Eluga Ray 700. Both phones feature large batteries, metal bodies and Panasonic’s ARBO AI Assistant.

Eluga Ray 500

The Eluga Ray 500 has a 5-inch HD screen with a 2.5D curved glass. It has 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage and is powered by the quad-core MT6737 processor.

The Eluga Ray 500 has dual rear cameras. One is an 8MP 120° wide-angle lens with a f/2.4 aperture and the other is a 13MP sensor with a f/2.0 aperture. The front facing camera is a 5MP f/2.4 sensor.

The phone has a 4000mAh battery and a hybrid dual SIM slot (nano only, 128GB max). There is a 3.5mm audio jack at the top and a micro USB port at the bottom. It also has a fingerprint scanner buried under the home button.

The Eluga Ray 500 measures 144.26 x 71.26 x 9.2mm and weighs 163g. It will sell for ₹8,999 (~$140) and will come in Champagne Gold, Marine Blue, and Mocha Gold.

Eluga Ray 700

The Eluga Ray 700 packs a bigger 5.5-inch FHD display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 3. It has 3GB of RAM and features MediaTek’s MT6737 octa-core processor. Storage is 32GB and can be expanded via a MicroSD card slot.

The Eluga Ray 700 doesn’t have dual rear cameras but it makes up for it in other ways. There is a 13MP f/2.0 camera on the rear with PDAF and the front camera is a 13MP f/2.2 sensor with its own LED flash too.

Panasonic has also put a bigger 5000mAh battery in the Eluga Ray 700. There is a front-mounted fingerprint scanner, a micro USB port and a 3.5 mm audio jack.

Just like the Eluga Ray 500, the Ray 700 also runs Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box. It also comes in the same colors as its sibling. Dimensions are 153.75 x 75.35 x 8.9mm and weight is 182g.

The Eluga Ray 700 will sell for ₹9,999 (~$155). Both phones will be sold exclusively on Flipkart starting Thursday, September 21 at 12 midnight.