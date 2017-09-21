Alleged Live Images of BlackBerry Krypton Surface Online

TCL is said to be working on a new BlackBerry device currently known as Krypton. The BlackBerry Krypton has been seen on the FCC website and has also gotten Bluetooth and WiFi certifications.

The Krypton is rumored to be an all-touch smartphone and may even belong to the DTEK series. There have been no leaks with respect to its design until today. However, this images only reveal the back of the phone, leaving us in the dark as to what its front will look like.

The BlackBerry Krypton is shown in the image above with a single rear camera positioned in the top left corner. The upper part where the camera sits appears to be made of leather while the lower half is covered in carbon fiber.

A second image shows the phone along with the BlackBerry KEYone, and we can see that they have the same width.

The Krypton is expected to come with 4GB of RAM and be powered by the Snapdragon 625 or 626 SoC. It will also have a 4000mAh battery and a front-mounted fingerprint scanner. Release date is put at next month.

