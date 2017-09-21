Check out AMAZING Gearbest DEALS! [UPDATED]

We all love all kinds of gadgets but they are usually not cheap. The best time is always to wait for discounts or deals. Gearbest currently has quite a few deals and we thought you may want to check them out. Learn more in our amazing Gearbest deals article.

Xiaomi Wiha 24 in 1 Precision Screwdriver Kit

Xiaomi Wiha 24 in 1 Precision Screwdriver Kit offers a great value for just below $28. The kit uses S2 steel material bits that have hardness up to 60HRC. Also, there is an anti-rust aluminum alloy screwdriver handle and storage box.

Xiaomi Mi Band 2

The market is full of fitness-related products but the Xiaomi Mi Band series is one of the most popular in the world. The Mi Band 2 is one is the best fitness tracker for the price. In fact, I’ve been using it myself for more than a year and it has been working absolutely fine. Highly recommended.

You can now get it for just $15.59 using a COUPON: miband98

Xiaomi Mijia Smart LED Desk Lamp

I’ve reviewed quite a few desk lamps but the one made by Xiaomi is the most beautiful I’ve ever seen.

It all starts with a nice looking presentation for desk lamp. We can see that the Xiaomi put a lot of attention to detail with the Apple-like power plug and some nice extras like a cable management clip.

The Xiaomi desk lamp looks gorgeous and it has a nice looking minimalistic design. The tubes are made out of aluminum and the base is made out of quality matt plastic, which does not attract any fingerprints.

You can now get Xiaomi Mijia Smart LED Desk Lamp for just $34.99 using a COUPON: MIJIAS

Vkworld Mix Plus

Vkworld Mix Plus is one of the cheapest bezel less smartphones you can get. Also, the phone sports decent specs for the price that includes MTK6737 chip, 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. You can now get it for just below $110.

ILIFE V7S Pro Smart Robotic Vacuum Cleaner

I personally do not like cleaning but I like when my apartment looks clean. That sounds like a cliche but we usually do not have lots of time to clean around the house and it usually looks like a mess. Robot vacuum cleaners are one of the solutions to make your place look cleaner and ILIFE V7S Pro Smart Robotic Vacuum Cleaner has very positive reviews online.

You can now get it for just $159.99 using a COUPON V7SPROEU or ILIFEV7SPRO

Vernee Mars Pro

After reviewing some previous phones made by Vernee, I have the impression that the company can make some quality phones at affordable price. The Vernee Mars Pro has an outstanding build quality, impressive specs and more for less than $200.

Xiaomi A1

Xiaomi A1 is the first Android One phone made by the company. That means that this phone runs on stock Android OS, not the MIUI, which is a heavily customized skin.

As far as specs go, the phones ships with the Snapdragon 625 chip, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The Xiaomi A1 also has a compelling dual-camera setup that consists of 12 MP shooters.

You can now get the Xiaomi A1 for just $209.99 using a COUPON: XMA1GJ

Xiaomi Mi Pad 3

Xiaomi is better known for its great budget smartphones but their tablets are really popular as well. The Mi Pad 3 is the latest iteration of the tablet series and it offers a lot of value for the price.

The tablet’s design and build quality are one of the main selling points. The Mi Pad 3 is made entirely of metal, the buttons are tactile and they do not rattle and it just feels like you hold an expensive piece of hardware.

The tablet ships with 7.9″ display, a hexacore MediaTek MT8176 chip, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which is, however, not expandable.

You can now buy the Xiaomi Mi Pad 3 for just $202.99 using a COUPON: AHPad3

Xiaomi Mi5S Plus

Mi5s Plus is one of the most powerful and beautiful smartphones the company has ever made.

As the name implies, the Mi5s Plus is a larger phone than the regular Mi5s and that is mainly due to its 5.7” 1080p display.

The phone has an impressive specs-sheet that includes a Snapdragon 821 chip, 6GB of LPDDR4 RAM and whopping 128GB UFS 2.0-based storage.

You can now get the Xiaomi Mi5s Plus for just $289.99 using a COUPON: MI5SP

Xiaomi Air 12 Laptop

Xiaomi is known for its smartphones but their Air laptop turned out to be very successful. The notebook is made of metal and even though it reminds of the Apple MacBook Air, the build quality is just top notch. Also, you are getting pretty good specs for the price that includes Intel Core m3-6Y30 Dual Core chipset, 4GB of RAM and 128GB of SSD storage.

You can now get the Xiaomi Air 12 for just $475.99 using a COUPON: Air12GB

