HTC U11 Plus Tipped to Unveil on November 11 with 6-inch 18:9 Full Screen Design

Even though HTC’s R&D division has been taken over by Google, the Taiwanese company has confirmed that it still has an R&D team that had designed the HTC U11 flagship phone. The company has also said that it is working on its next flagship phone called HTC U11 Plus that will be arriving with a full screen design. A French publication has revealed some juicy details on the upcoming HTC flagship.

Recent rumors have revealed that the HTC U11 Plus is codenamed as Ocean Master. Like the premium flagship phones, the U11 Plus is speculated to come with a full screen design flanked with minimal bezels.

According to the French publication, the U11 Plus will be housing a 5.99-inch panel manufactured by Japan Display. It will be supporting an aspect ratio of 18:9. The Snapdragon 835 chipset will be present under the hood of the smartphone.

It will be coming in two variants. The first model will feature 4 GB of RAM with 64 GB of UFS 2.1 storage and the second one will be coming with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of UFS 2.1 storage.

A 12-megapixel camera is present on the rear side of the smartphone. It will be featuring the same rear camera that is present on the HTC U11. The frontside will be fitted with an 8-megapixel selfie snapper. The exact size of its battery is not available, but what is known is that it will be carrying support for Quick Charge 3.0 (9V/2A).

Like the HTC U11, the upcoming flagship will be coming with squeezable frame for supporting the Edge Sense feature. The handset is also expected to arrive with IP68 certified water and dust resistant chassis. We speculate that like the HTC U11 and HTC U Ultra smartphones, the U11 Plus will be also arriving with a premium design.

The French publication has also revealed that the HTC U11 Plus would be launching in China on November 11 as the Taiwanese company is reportedly working on regaining its market share in the country. As of this writing, there is no information available on its launch date for other markets. The publication also hints that the HTC U11 Plus may arrive with an attractive pricing.

A recent report has revealed that HTC may unveil two other smartphones that are codenamed as Ocean Lite and Ocean Harmony before the end of 2017.

