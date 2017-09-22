Vivo Launches the Selfie-Focused Vivo V7+ In Other Asian Markets Outside China

Vivo has launched its selfie-focused Vivo V7+ in several markets across Asia, including India. The Chinese tech giant announced the introduction of the V7+ to the expansive India market last week and had even commenced pre-orders on September 7. The launch itinerary across Asia wasn’t disclosed but it is believed that Vivo will take the model to other markets outside Asia. The device was launched in the Philippines and became available on September 20. Vivo also indicated that the V7+ will enter other markets across Asia.

The Vivo V7+ features a premium body with an impressive 5.99-inch FullView display with a resolution of 720 x 1,440 pixels. The display has an aspect ratio of 18:9 and a screen-to-body ratio of 84.4 percent. You also get ultra-thin bezels at the chin and highly reduced bezels at the top and bottom edges. The device is powered by a Snapdragon 450 chipset which was introduced by Qualcomm in June this year. The processor is paired with 4GB of RAM and the phone has an internal storage of 64 GB. The V7+ packs a 3,225mAh battery, dual SIM slots and runs FunTouch OS 3.2 based on Android Nougat. It features a rear-mounted fingerprint reader.

The Vivo V7+ is already on sale in India at Rs. 21,990 (~$343) on Amazon and Flipkart. Vivo has not disclosed the price it would carry in other Asian markets but only disclosed that pricing will be determined on a per-market basis outside of the regions it has already been launched in.

