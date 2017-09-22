Xiaomi Mi 7 May Support Qi Wireless Charging

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

None of the Xiaomi phones released so far are enabled with wireless charging. Fresh information suggest that Xiaomi has joined the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) that will make it possible for the next flagship smartphone from the company to support Qi standard wireless charging.

The Chinese company has not released any official to confirm that it will be joining the consortium. However, it has been found listed on in the WPC member list on the official site of WPC. Even though there is no official statement from the Chinese firm, the WPC listing suggests that next flagship from the company will support wireless charging.

WPC was formed in 2008 and as of this writing, it has 243 members including companies such as Apple, Samsung, LG, Sony and more. Apple had joined the WPC in February this year which made it possible for the 2017 smartphones from the company such as iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X to arrive with wireless charging.

Read More: Xiaomi Mi 7 Concept Video Reveals A Bezel-Less Display & 97% Screen Ratio

It is likely that the Xiaomi Mi 7 may arrive with Qi standard wireless charging. Recent reports have revealed that the Mi 7 would be housing a 6-inch AMOLED display and it will be driven by Snapdragon 845 chipset. The SoC is expected to be accompanied by 6 GB or 8 GB of RAM. Information coming from China claim that that Mi 7 would be launching in Q1 2018.

In order to make wireless charging feature available on iPhone, Apple had to launch 2017 iPhones with glass chassis. The presence of wireless charging on Mi 7 could mean that it will be arriving with glass chassis. Qualcomm had claimed in 2015 that it its WiPower technology can allow metal-bodied smartphones to support wireless charging. However, none of the smartphone with metal bodies feature WiPower wireless charging.

The Qi system of charging allows users to place their wireless charging enabled device on a charging pad that is connected to a power outlet. A magnetic field is created when the coils present inside the device and pad comes into contact with each other. The magnetic field in turn produces electricity that charges the device. Qi standard wireless charging is now available at restaurants and airports that allow users to charge their smartphones by simply placing them on the charging pad.

Do you want to Xiaomi phones to arrive with wireless charging? Share us your thoughts by commenting below.

(source|via)