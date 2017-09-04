Xiaomi Mi 7 Rumors: Arriving in Q1 2018 with 6-inch OLED Screen, Snapdragon 845

Xiaomi Mi 6 flagship smartphone was released in April this year. It has not even been six months since its debut and the rumor mill has started talking on some of the key specs and launch period of the Xiaomi Mi 7.

An industry insider has revealed on Weibo that the Snapdragon 845 chipset would be powering the Mi 7 flagship phone. And it will be featuring a 6-inch OLED display from Samsung. As far as Xiaomi Mi 7 release date is concerned, it may get unveiled in the first quarter of the coming year. Like the Mi 6, the Xiaomi Mi 5 had gone on sale in April 2015. However, the Mi 7 may arrive between January and March 2018. Some of the other 2018 flagships like Samsung Galaxy S9 and LG G7 are also rumored to debut earlier in 2018.

Read More: Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 Specs Leaked Revealing Snapdragon 836, Android 8.0 & More

Other things that have been revealed is that the Xiaomi Mi 7 may arrive in 6 GB and 8 GB RAM editions. Just like the dual camera system on the Mi 6 that includes a wide-angle lens and a telephoto lens, the Xiaomi Mi 7 is also rumored to come with the same set kind of arrangement for its dual rear cameras. The Chinese firm is expected to continue with glass and ceramic body design for the Mi 7.

As mentioned above the Mi 7 may come with a huge display. Going by the current trend, it may feature a full-screen display which means that there won’t be enough space for a frontal home button that is embedded with a fingerprint reader. It may feature an in-screen fingerprint sensor. However, since it is expected to launch earlier in 2018, it may not feature an in-screen fingerprint reader.

The Xiaomi Mi 6 and Mi 5 have 5-inch displays and the older Xiaomi Mi 4 and Mi 3 smartphones have 5-inch screens. Hence, Xiaomi fans feel that the next-generation Mi series may not feature a huge display of 6 inches. However, its possibility cannot be ruled out as the 6-inch display totting Mi 7 may come with a similar form factor like its predecessor as it is expected to feature a full screen display

Readers are advised to digest this report with a pinch of salt. More information on the upcoming Xiaomi Mi 7 is expected to surface in the coming months.

