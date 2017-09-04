Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 Box Package Appears Before Next Week’s Unveil

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Xiaomi has officially confirmed that it will be holding an unveiled event for the highly anticipated Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 on Sept. 11. Its leaked specs have also appeared in the past week. Today, Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun has officially shared an image that shows a box packages of the Mi MIX 2.

As it can be seen in the above, the two box packages of the Mi MIX 2 do not appear same. The box on the left side carries “MIX” branding. And the one on the right shows another box with some Chinese text that says that the company continues to explore and invest. It also says that even if they have to put one percent effort, they are willing to give their one hundred percent. It also features a signature of Lei Jun.

There is a possibility that the box on the left could be the frontside of the Mi MIX 2’s packed and the on right could be its rear. The original Mi MIX was a concept phone, but recent reports have revealed that the Mi MIX 2 may not be a concept phone. Also, instead of ceramic casing, the Mi MIX 2 is expected to feature a metallic body. This will allow the Chinese firm to manufacture the Mi MIX 2 without facing production issues.

A recent report had revealed that the Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL smartphones that are pegged to debut in October could be the first smartphones to be arriving with Snapdragon 836 chipset. However, just few days before its official unveil, its specifications have appeared in the form of a screenshot of the smartphone. It has revealed that the Snapdragon 836 chipset is present under the hood of the Mi MIX 2. The Snapdragon 836 could be a slightly enhanced edition of the Snapdragon 835 SoC.

The screengrab also reveals that the Mi MIX 2 has a 6.2-inch display that produces a resolution of 2,960 x 1,440 pixels. It is running on the latest Android 8.0 Oreo that is flavored with MIUI 9. It may feature a dual camera system on its rear and one of its sensors could be 20-megapixel.

It is also expected to feature a 3D sensing camera for facial recognition. The base model of the Mi MIX 2 could feature 6 GB of RAM + 128 GB of storage and it could be priced at 3,999 Yuan (~$610). The advanced may feature 8 GB of RAM + 256 GB of storage and its pricing could be 4,999 Yuan (~$763).

