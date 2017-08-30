Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 Officially Launching on September 11

The rumor mill had claimed that the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 would be debuting in September. Now, Xiaomi has confirmed through its official Weibo account that it will be holding a launch event to unveil the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 on Sept. 11.

The above launch poster of the Mi MIX 2 states that it will be coming with a full screen 2.0 design. The launch event will be held at Beijing University of Technology Gymnasium on Sept. 11 at 2 PM local time. Rumors have also revealed that Apple would be launching the premium iPhone 8 as well as iPhone 7S and iPhone 7S Plus on Sept. 12. This indicates that the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 would arriving as a direct competitor for the iPhone 8.

The image of the smartphone suggest that it will be coming with a higher screen-to-body ratio than the original Mi MIX. Phillipe Starck, a French designer had worked with Xiaomi to design the Xiaomi Mi MIX. Rumors have revealed that Starck and Xiaomi have collaborated to design the Mi MIX 2. Earlier in this month, Starck had teased the conceptual design of the upcoming Mi MIX 2 through a video. Speculations have it that the Mi MIX 2 may offer a screen-to-body ratio of 95 percent.

Read More: This Could Be From Xiaomi Mi Mix 2’s Advertising Campaign

The original Mi MIX has a 6.4-inch display. Rumors have revealed that the Mi MIX 2 will be coming with a smaller display of 6 inches and it may offer an aspect ratio of 18:9. It may not feature a ceramic body, but may come in a metallic chassis that will allow the Chinese firm to carry out its mass production with ease. Xiaomi is speculated to introduce 3D facial recognition feature on the Mi MIX 2.

As far as specs are concerned, the Mi MIX 2 rumors have revealed that it would be powered by Snapdragon 835 chipset. It is expected to arrive preinstalled with Android 7.1.1 Nougat overlaid with MIUI 9 skin. It is expected to house a 3,400mAh battery.

The rumor mill has also revealed that the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 with 6 GB of RAM and internal storage of 128 GB will be priced at 3,999 Yuan (~$600). It may also feature an advanced model that will be priced at 4,999 Yuan (~$750) and feature 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage.

(source)