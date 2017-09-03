UMIDIGI S2 and UMIDIGI S2 Pro Appear in Offical Video

The UMIDIGI S2 and the UMIDIGI S2 Pro are two flagship smartphones with full-screen displays set to launch soon. UMIDIGI has released a video of the phones, giving us a glimpse of what to expect when they finally go on sale.

The UMIDIGI S2 and S2 Pro will be available in three colors – red, black and a special edition mercury silver. In the video we get to see only the red and black variants. Due to the 18:9 display, both phones are slightly longer than usual.

UMIDIGI has settled for a vertical arrangement for the dual Sony IMX258 13MP rear cameras. And with the fingerprint scanner positioned beneath the camera setup, users will be able to easily reach it.

The phone has a metallic back and a 2.5D glass covers the 5.99-inch display in front. It features the U-design for the antenna lines which are black on both color variants but easily visible on the red variant.

READ MORE: Is UMIDIGI Crystal worth buying? All you need to know is here (video)

UMIDIGI says the combination of the wide angle camera lens and the display makes capturing images a unique experience. One of the cameras captures depth of field information resulting in images with the bokeh effect. The large apertures of the lens also mean that images are brighter even in low-light areas.

Pre-order for the UMIDIGI S2 and UMIDIGI S2 Pro will begin on the 18th of September. You can also visit the official website for more info and to enter for the chance to win the phone.