Xiaomi Mi A1 Appears on Geekbench Sporting Snapdragon 625

The Xiaomi Mi A1 is one of three Xiaomi devices that has been in the news a lot lately. The other two are the Mi MIX 2 which is scheduled to launch on September 11 and the Mi Note 3 which doesn’t have a launch date yet.

The Mi A1 is said to be the Android One smartphone Xiaomi and Google are working on. It isn’t confirmed yet but the “A1” name seems to have been gotten from Android One (1). According to a recent leak the Mi A1 is said to be the Mi 5X but running pure Android, and the Mi A1’s Geekbench listing seems to confirm it.

The Mi A1 is listed as running Android 7.1.2. It is powered by the MSM 8953 A.K.A Snapdragon 625, an octa-core processor clocked at 2.0GHz. It also has 4GB of RAM.

The benchmark result reveals a score of 852 points for the single-core test and 3837 points for the multi-core test. These scores are not too different from what we have seen from some Mi 5X results on the benchmarking platform.

Xiaomi has an event on Tuesday, September 5 and we think it is the launch of the Mi 5A. The teaser says it’s a dual camera flagship. While the Xiaomi Mi 5X or Mi A1 may not be a flagship in terms of specs, it is the highest specced Android One phone so far. The closest to it seems to be the Sharp X1 released in Japan a few months ago.

