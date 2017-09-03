First Windows 10 ARM PC With Snapdragon 835 Coming Soon – Qualcomm

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

It has been months since Microsoft and Qualcomm announced that they would launch a Windows PC powered by ARM chips. While both tech companies didn’t announce the PC at this year’s IFA, Qualcomm confirmed that the first Windows 10 ARM PC would come with a Snapdragon 835 SoC.

The PC is said to be scheduled for a Q4 launch. Although it would have made more sense to release the PC now that students are shopping for their return to school. Let’s hope they release it in time for the holidays. Apart from those two pieces of info, nothing else was revealed.

The ARM PC is expected to be thin and light-weight. It would also have a long battery life as well as LTE connectivity. We should also expect the PC to have stylus support. With respect to price, we speculate that the one from Microsoft and Qualcomm will not be dirt cheap. But those from other manufacturers such as Lenovo, HP, and ASUS may be more affordable. It will be interesting to see Xiaomi also release its own version.

