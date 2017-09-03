Honor Launches Robin Egg Blue Honor 9 Variant For Europe At IFA 2017

Huawei’s Honor brand took the center stage at IFA 2017 to unveil the Robin Egg Blue Limited Edition of the Honor 9 for the European market. The Honor 9 Robin Egg Blue variant was first unveiled in China about three weeks back and it is interesting to note that this isn’t going to be a China exclusive variant.

The new Honor 9 color variant comes with the same design and specifications with the other color variants and it joins other color options like Glacier Gray, Sapphire Blue, Gold and Midnight Black which fans can choose from. The Robin Egg Blue variant comes with a bright blue color on its back, while it is all white at the front. As you can recall, the Honor 9 features a metal body wrapped with glass and packs a dual camera setup on the back. There is also a fingerprint sensor embedded in the home button while it uses a curved body.

The Robin Egg Blue Honor 9 is a limited edition and the device is already on presale in China since August 16. The new edition will hit the UK in mid-September and will sell for £459.99 in the UK. This price will likely be applicable across Europe but Honor did not disclose when it will ship to other European countries.