Google Pixel 2 XL, Home Mini Images Appear Few Hours Before Official Launch

Google had done a good job of keeping the upcoming Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL smartphones under the wraps throughout the year. However, the entire specifications of both phones have surfaced in the past few weeks. The leaked press renders of Pixel 2 duo have also surfaced earlier in this week. Few hours ago, the Google Home Mini smart speaker that is expected to get unveiled on Wednesday was made available on pre-orders on Walmart. The listing not only contained images of the Home Mini but also it featured an image of the Pixel 2 XL. The pre-order listing on Walmart was taken offline quickly, but 9to5Google was able to download the images of both devices.

The above image of the Google Pixel 2 XL that has surfaced through Walmart shows that it features a white rear and a black colored front. The glass that is laid on top of the display seems to a bit curved at the edges.

The bottom side of the phone features a USB Type-C port and its front-facing dual speakers are also visible. The screen has rounded corners. Even though the side bezels do not appear very slim, they seem to be thinner than the bezels of the predecessor phone. Rumors have revealed that the Pixel 2 XL is an LG-made device that features a 6-inch display that supports QHD+ resolution and an aspect ratio of 18:9.

As previous reports have revealed, the Google Home Mini is a smaller edition of Google Home smart speaker. It was listed with a pricing of $49 on Walmart.

The Home Mini that is powered by Google Assistant can answer queries, control the smart home, play music and share weather info. It measures 4.53 x 4.53 x 4.72 inches. The pre-order page of Google Home Mini had revealed that its shipping will begin on Oct. 19.

As far as Google Pixel 2 XL is concerned, recent reports have revealed that its 64 GB and 128 GB models will be respectively priced at $849 and $949. Even though the Pixel 2 XL will be unveiled on Wednesday, its shipments are rumored to begin on Nov. 15. The Google Pixel 2 is rumored to be respectively priced at $649 and $749 for 64 GB and 128 GB storage models. Its shipments are rumored to begin on Oct. 19.

