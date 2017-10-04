Huawei Mate 10 Pro vs Mate 9 Image Shows Design Changes

The Huawei Mate 10 series are slated to get unveiled in the third week of this month. Speculations have revealed that the Mate 10 series will include four smartphones such as Mate 10, Mate 10 Pro, Mate 10 Lite and Mate 10 Porsche Design. A new image of the Mate 10 Pro that compares it with Mate 9 from last year has surfaced. The image shows the design changes that the Chinese manufacturer has introduced on Mate 10 Pro.

Even though the dimensions of the Mate 10 Pro are not available, the above image does reveal that the handset is slightly slimmer and shorter than the predecessor model. This could be because the Mate 10 Pro is speculated to feature a 6-inch display with an aspect ratio of 18:9. The Mate 9 features a 5.9-inch display with an aspect ratio of 16:9.

The Huawei Mate 9 has a metallic unibody chassis. However, the Mate 10 Pro is speculated to come with a glass back. The design of the dual rear cameras has been modified on the Mate 10 Pro. The Mate 9 has a single housing for both the Leica branded camera sensors, but the two sensors can be seen sitting separately on the Mate 10 Pro. Rumors have it that the Mate 10 and 10 Pro would be equipped with a pair of f/1.6 aperture lenses. The dual camera system is equipped with features like dual-LED flash and laser autofocus.

Read More: Huawei Mate 10 May Arrive with a Dock for Accessing Desktop UI on a Large Screen

Also, the dual camera system is placed on a patterned texture on the Mate 10 Pro. There seems to be no change in position of the fingerprint scanner and Huawei branding.

The Huawei Mate 10 Pro is expected to come preinstalled with Android 8.0 Oreo that will be skinned with EMUI skin. It is rumored to feature a 4,000mAh battery. The Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro are going to feature the in-house Kirin 970 SoC that includes a dedicated a neural processing unit (NPU) for handling AI features.

Recent reports have revealed that the Mate 10 Pro will be coming in four models such as 6GB RAM/64GB storage, 6GB RAM/128GB storage, 6GB RAM/256GB storage, and 8GB RAM/256GB storage. These models are speculated to be respectively priced at 5,499 Yuan (~$827), 6,199 Yuan (~$933), 6,899 Yuan (~$1,038), and 7,499 Yuan (~1,129).

What do you think of the new design of the Huawei Mate 10 Pro? Share us your thoughts by adding your comments below.

(source|via)