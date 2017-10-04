Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Records Highest Score of 94 on DxOMark

DxOMark is a benchmarking platform for smartphone cameras. Last year, the Google Pixel had achieved the highest score of 89 on it. Its record was broken by HTC U11 this year when it scored 90. In September, DxOMark had revised its tests and scores for smartphone cameras. The Google Pixel and HTC U11 now have a revised score of 90. The iPhone 8 has a DxOMark score of 92. Until the arrival of Samsung Galaxy Note8, the iPhone 8 Plus enjoyed the numero uno position on the smartphone camera benchmarking platform with a score of 94. Now, Galaxy Note 8 has joined iPhone 8 Plus with a highest score of 94.

The Galaxy Note 8 has recorded a score of 100 in still photography tests because of its brilliant zoom at up to 4x, stellar low light photography with very low noise, fast and accurate autofocus, rich and detailed photography at outdoor and indoor conditions. The mobile camera benchmarking platform has called the Galaxy Note 8 as the best smartphone for zoom.

Some of the drawbacks that were noticed in still photography are limited dynamic range, rapid white balance casts while shooting photos indoors or in bright conditions. Sometimes the dual cameras could not shoot photos with bokeh effect even after enabling the mode.

The video capture test brought down the overall camera rating of the Note 8 as it managed to score only 84 points in this segment. The default mode of video shooting does not have autofocus tracking capability. Residual motion can be seen when the camera is held still while shooting videos. Highlight clipping was also observed in high-contrast scenes.

The cameras of Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL are expected to soon undergo testing in the forthcoming weeks. The iPhone 8 and Galaxy Note 8 that are tied at the first position on DxOMark are equipped with dual rear cameras. However, the Pixel 2 duo are enabled with single cameras on their back panel. Hence, we will have to wait a bit more to see whether the Pixel 2 with its single camera can score higher than the iPhone 8 Plus and Galaxy Note 8 on DxOMark.

