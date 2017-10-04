Samsung Galaxy A (2018) Renders Reveal Infinity Display, Bixby Button

Previous reports have revealed that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A (2018) smartphones would be equipped with Infinity Display. Fresh renders of the Galaxy A (2018) show the premium design that may be coming on the rumored Galaxy A5 (2018) and Galaxy A7 (2018) phones.

Samsung is known for bringing the premium features of Galaxy S series smartphones on its Galaxy A series phones. Hence, it is speculated that features like Infinity Display and Bixby AI that were introduced on Galaxy S8 and S8+ will be also made available on forthcoming Galaxy A smartphones.

In January this year, the South Korean company had unveiled the 2017 versions of Galaxy A3, Galaxy A5 and Galaxy A7 smartphones. These phones carry similar specs and are fitted with screens of different sizes. However, all the three phones have the same design. Hence, the upcoming Galaxy A (2018) phones are speculated to feature the same Infinity Display design.

It appears that the screens of Galaxy A5 (2017) and Galaxy A8 (2017) will support an aspect ratio of 18.5:9 and deliver a resolution of 2,220 x 1,080 pixels. What about the Galaxy A3 (2018)? The original A3 came with a 4.5-inch display and its 2016 and 2017 models have 4.7-inch screens. Hence, it seems unlikely that the A3 will feature an Infinity Display screen. Samsung may either release the A3 (2018) with a regular screen or simply discontinue it and only launch A5 and A7 phones.+

Read More: Galaxy A5, A7 (2018) Design Leaked

Coming back to the design of the Galaxy A (2018) phones, the rear side features a single camera and underneath it is the fingerprint reader. The Bixby button is available on the left side below the volume rocker. The right side features a Power key.

What do you think about the design of the upcoming Galaxy A (2018) phones? Does it impress you? Share us your thoughts by adding your comments below.

(source|via)