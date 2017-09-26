Galaxy A5, A7 (2018) Design Leak Reveals Fingerprint Reader Below Camera, Bixby Button, Infinity Display

Samsung is rumored to be working on the 2018 edition of Galaxy A series of smartphones. An industry insider from China has revealed the general design of the 2018 Galaxy A3, Galaxy A5 and Galaxy A7 phones.

The 2017 edition of Galaxy A3, A5 and A7 feature the same metal unibody design. However, these smartphones come in different sizes and varied specifications. The upcoming Galaxy A (2018) phones are also expected to sport the same design.

The above image reveals that the Galaxy A (2018) smartphones will be arriving with a single rear camera with fingerprint reader will be placed right under it. The fingerprint scanner appears to be small which suggests that it could be a repurposed Home button.

Like the predecessor phones, the Galaxy A (2018) handsets are expected to arrive with metal unibody chassis flanked with rounded corners and curved edges. Some rumors hint that Samsung may use curved glass panel on the backside of the Galaxy A (2018) phones.

The above image resembles with the following renders of the cases of Galaxy A5 and A7. These images suggest that the rumored Bixby button is placed on the left side of the A5 and A7.

From the past year, the Galaxy A series smartphones have been adopting some of the best features from Galaxy S flagship phones. The 2017 Galaxy A smartphones came with borrow Galaxy S7’s features like Always on Display and water-resistant chassis. It seems that the upcoming Galaxy A phones will adopt the Infinity Display design from the Galaxy S8 duo. In the previous month, the same leakster had revealed the design of the front and rear sides of the 2018 Galaxy A phones.

The alleged Galaxy A7 (2018) was recently spotted on GFXBench. It revealed that the smartphone would be featuring a 5.7-inch FHD display, 4 GB of RAM, Exynos 7885 or 9610 chipset, 16-megapixel rear camera and 16-megapixel front-facing camera. On the other side, the appearance of the alleged Galaxy A5 (2018) on Geekbench has revealed that it is driven by Exynos 7885 chipset and 4 GB of RAM. Both the smartphones are expected to arrive with Android Nougat OS preinstalled. As of this writing, there is no information available on the leaked specs of the 2018 Galaxy A3 smartphone.

