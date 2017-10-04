Samsung Galaxy A5 (2018) Likely to Launch in SD 660 and Exynos 7885 Variants?

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Earlier this year, Samsung had launched only the Exynos edition of Galaxy A5 (2017). However, the predecessor models from 2016 and 2015 were made available in Snapdragon and Exynos chipset variants. It seems that the South Korean company may launch the Galaxy A5 (2018) in two chipset variants as its Snapdragon and Exynos models have been allegedly spotted on Geekbench.

The model number of Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017) is SM-A520F. Hence, the SM-A530F model that appeared on Geekbench in the previous month was speculated as the upcoming Galaxy A5 (2018). The Geekbench listing had revealed that the smartphone would be powered by Exynos 7885 SoC. It had scored 1541 and 4351 respectively on single-core and multi-core tests on the benchmarking site.

A Samsung phone with model number SM-A5300 had also appeared on Geekbench in the previous month. Since it is fueled by Snapdragon 660 chipset, it is speculated that it could be another SoC variant of the Galaxy A5 (2018). Both the CPU variants feature 4 GB of RAM and Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS.

On single-core and multi-core tests, the SD 660 variant has respectively scored 1593 and 5834. This shows that the Snapdragon model of Galaxy A5 (2018) could be more powerful than its Exynos 7885 model. The Snapdragon model could be heading to China and the Exynos variant may hit the international markets. There is a possibility that the Galaxy A7 (2018) may also arrive in Snapdragon and Exynos models.

The 2017 editions of Galaxy A3, A5 and A7 feature identical design. A recent report has revealed that the Galaxy A (2018) phones would be equipped with a full-screen design like the Galaxy S8. Hence, the Galaxy A5 (2018) and Galaxy A7 (2018) are expected to feature Infinity Display with 18.5:9 aspect ratio. These phones are also expected to feature glass back, rear-facing fingerprint reader and dedicated button for Bixby.

