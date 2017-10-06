Microsoft Edge’s iOS and Android Version Arriving Soon, Preview Version Now Available

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Microsoft has released a preview version of its Edge browser for iOS and Android smartphones. The preview version is now available as a beta testing program for users who have subscribed as Windows Insiders.

Microsoft Edge has a cleaner interface and works fast with HTML5 content. It includes a Reading View mode which presents an uncluttered version of a webpage. The Hub View contains a collection of all the bookmarks, reading list, history and downloads. It can sync favorites and reading list between devices. Microsoft will be soon adding support for syncing passwords and purchases on Microsoft Store.

In order to try the preview version of the Microsoft Edge on an iOS or Android device, users need to join Windows Insider Program. It is only available for the users in the U.S. In order to install the preview edition of Microsoft Edge on an iOS device, users will have to undergo an intricate process.

It requires users to link their smartphone to PC which involves a Microsoft account, a phone number and an installation of at least one app. The iOS version of Microsoft Edge is based on WebKit rendering engine by Apple whereas the Android version is based on Chromium. The Edge browser for these operating systems simply feature Edge skin over their respective default web browser. Hence, it is unlikely to deliver better browsing speed. However, Microsoft aims to offer a different browsing experience on Edge.

In related news, Microsoft has renamed its Arrow Launcher as Microsoft Launcher. The updated app has been redesigned slightly and sports a cleaner appeal. The Redmond giant has added “Continue on PC” feature to it which will allow users to conveniently send an image or link from their phone to Windows 10 PC.

