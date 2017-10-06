BlackBerry Motion Render Leaked; AT&T, Sprint and Verizon Likely to Carry it

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

The rumor mill has been talking about the upcoming BlackBerry Krypton phone since the past few weeks. Fresh information that has been leaked by well-known tipster Evan Blass reveals that the upcoming Krypton phone may debut as BlackBerry Motion. He has also shared an image of the BlackBerry Motion. Another leakster Roland Quandt, has revealed the U.S. carriers that will be selling the BlackBerry Motion.

During the IFA 2017, TCL that owns BlackBerry Mobile confirmed that it would be releasing a new all-touch phone with a large-sized battery and a durable body in October. Since then the rumors are claiming that the BlackBerry Krypton would be the phone that will be arriving in this month.

Around two weeks ago, BlackBerry Krypton was also seen in leaked images which revealed that the phone features a brushed metal bar that houses the rear camera. The images did not show the frontside of the phone. However, the following tweet from Blass shows what to expect on the design of the BlackBerry Motion.

The above tweet suggests that Krypton could be the codename of BlackBerry Motion phone. The image shows that the smartphone that is designed and built by TCL will indeed feature an all-touch design at the front. The smartphone is unlikely to feature a physical keyboard. Speculations have it that the BlackBerry Motion would be coming with an IP67 rated chassis.

The BlackBerry Motion seems to feature a metallic frame. Below the large display is the physical Home button that may be embedded with a fingerprint sensor. It also includes a 3.5mm audio jack.

Previous reports have revealed that it may feature a huge 4,000 mAh battery that will deliver an impressive battery life of 26 hours. It is also pegged to arrive with BlackBerry’s enterprise-friendly software and security features that will make it an ideal phone for business-centric consumers.

Another reason why it seems that the BlackBerry Motion’s arrival could to be close at hand is that has been certified by Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and Wi-Fi Alliance. The device is expected to feature a 5.2-inch or a 5.5-inch FHD display. The Snapdragon 625 chipset along with 4 GB of RAM is pegged to power the BlackBerry Motion. It is expected to arrive preinstalled with Android 7.0 Nougat OS.

TCL is also rumored to be working on another smartphone is allegedly codenamed as BlackBerry Juno. This phone is likely to arrive with a physical QWERTY keyboard.

Read More: Blackberry KEYone offer on Gearbest, $75 off (coupon)

BlackBerry Motion’s Launch

The launch date of BlackBerry Motion is not known. However, Quandt has revealed that it will be available through AT&T, Verizon and Sprint are likely to carry it in the U.S. In some markets like China, TCL will be selling its dual-SIM variant.

(source 1, 2)