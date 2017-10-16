blackview s8 discount

Giveaway – Win A Free Leagoo S8 Bezel-less Smartphone

Gizmochina along with Leagoo is conducting a Leagoo S8 phone as Giveaway gift to one of our lucky readers. Like always, you just have to follow the steps mentioned on the Gleam widget to get a chance to win this amazing phone.

LEAGOO, as a newly emerged global smartphone brand, will surely follow the market trend and release high quality full-screen smartphones with affordable prices. Finally, on Sep. 28, LEAGOO has announced two 18:9 full-screen smartphones – LEAGOO S8, apart from popular all-screen design, what is more attractive is that customers have the chance to snatch up LEAGOO S8 and LEAGOO S8 at a 50% discount!

Visit Leagoo S8 Presale on Banggood

 

How to entry this giveaway? Just follow these steps and Gleam widget, we will pick the winner from who has left comment as request:

  1. Share the Leagoo S8 Presale Page to Facebook, Twitter and other social sites
  2. Leave comment below this article for which features of LEAGOO S8 and S8 Pro you like

Terms & Conditions:

1. The giveaway is an international giveaway.
2. We are not responsible for lost shipments.
3. We are not responsible for any duties, import taxes that you may incur.
4. We reserve all rights to make any changes to this giveaway.
5. The prize will be shipped in a week when the giveaway end.

Just follow the steps mentioned in the Gleam widget to participate in the giveaway.

Once again, good luck.

  • Good luck, everyone. Another Leagoo S8 Pro giveaway will launch tomorrow.

    • Ramya Ramaswamy

      Thanku for the awesome giveaways

  • Ramya Ramaswamy

    The super powerful RAM and dual cameras are the features I liked the most. Wish to win one 💗

  • Bhuvnesh Kumar

    I like the dual camera feature on both the devices.

  • Ximo Agut

    dual camera and price

  • Neil Tomlinson

    I’d have to say the features I liked were the large high res screens on both on both, they looked really sexy in the promo video. Also have to go with the crazy amount of RAM on the Pro….multitasking should be a dream!

  • Dexter Cruz

    Of course dual camera and more ram for multitasking.

  • Zubair Khan

    Design,display,price and everything is good. Awesome device

