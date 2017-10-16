Yet Another Leak Showing Huawei Mate 10 Benchmark Performance & Specs Surfaces

Huawei Mate 10 has featured in yet another leak which showcases more of the device’s real photos. Some of the photos are those of a working Mate 10 and on the screenshots, we could find the key specs as well as its performance in two different benchmark apps – Androbench and Geekbench.

The Mate 10 is expected to come in three different colours of Mocha Gold, Obsidian Black and Sapphire Blue. What we have here looks like the Gold and Black variants and among the specs, there’s the presence of a Full HD display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. The device is also listed as packing a Kirin 970 chip paired with 4GB RAM and there is 64GB storage of which only 47.26GB is available for use. Sure thing, this is the specs of one of the Mate 10’s variant. Quite surprising is the EMUI 8.0 based on Android 8 which the device is listed to be running on.

Read Also: Huawei Mate 10 Camera Samples Surfaces Online Ahead Of Official Launch

The screenshot showing the Mate 10 running Geekbench app reveals the single-core test core as 1941 points while the device polled a multi-core test score of 6339 points. The Geekbench result is hardly different from those of other Snapdragon 835 models we have seen in the recent past. Thus, Kirin 970 may not be so much more powerful than Qualcomm’s latest SD 835 chip. Perhaps, the difference would lie in the features the AI-built Kirin 970 chip would bring to the table in terms of performance and battery efficiency.

(source)