Huawei Mate 9 Gets Price Cut as Mate 10 Launch Draws Closer

The tradition is that when a new model is about to be launched or has been released, the predecessor gets a price cut. In a few hours, Huawei will announce the Mate 10. It will come with the latest features but will also have a price tag some may not be able to afford. However, the Mate 9 is an impressive device and can still hold its own against some flagships released this year, so you may want to settle for that and save yourself some cash with these sweet deals.

Jingdong Mall seems to want to clear its stock of the Mate 9 and has reduced the price. The 4GB RAM + 32GB ROM Moonlight Silver variant has been cut down to ¥2899 (∼$440). That is ¥200 (∼$30) less than the retail price on Huawei’s online store.

You can also grab the 64GB RAM version from Amazon for $450 in either Moonlight Silver or Space Gray. This version also comes with Amazon Alexa assistant but works with AT&T and T-Mobile only.

The Huawei Mate 9 has a 5.9-inch display with a FHD resolution. It is powered by the Kirin 960. Its dual rear cameras in the 20MP + 12MP configuration were co-designed with Leica. There is also an 8MP selfie camera.

The Mate 9 packs a 4000mAh battery, has NFC, a rear mounted fingerprint scanner and comes with Android Nougat. Huawei is already working an Oreo update which should hit devices this year.