360 N6 and 360 N6 Lite Full Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch

360 Mobiles released a teaser poster last week for a product launch on December 12. Since it already released the N6 Pro a few weeks before, we presumed this would be for the N6. However, latest reports have revealed that the N6 won’t be the only device, there will also be a N6 Lite.

A weibo user “@Luo Yi The Time” revealed the specs of both phones earlier today.

360 N6 Specs

The 360 N6 will have a 5.93” full-screen display. The resolution is not mentioned but we expect it to be FHD+. The phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 630 processor paired with 4GB or 6GB LPDDR4X RAM. Storage capacity wasn’t mentioned but our guess is 32GB and 64GB respectively.

For optics, the 360 N6 will sport a 13MP sensor on the rear and an 8MP sensor in front for selfies. It will also pack a massive 5030mAh battery with support for Quick Charge 3.0 (18W fast charging).

Other features mentioned include a metal-unibody design, a game accelerator mode, and an hybrid engine for performance scheduling.

360 N6 Lite

The 360 N6 Lite comes with a smaller 5.5” FHD display with a traditional 16:9 aspect ratio. There will be a Snapdragon 630 mobile platform under the hood in addition to 4GB of RAM.

Its main camera is said to be a 13MP sensor and the front facing camera is listed as 8MP. It will also have a sort of camera assistant to help in taking better pictures. Battery capacity is smaller at 4020mAh but should last a whole day.

The 360 N6 Lite will have a metal body, the same hybrid engine as the N6 as well as the game accelerator mode.

The 360 N6 Lite and 360 N6 will launch on Tuesday, 12th of December in Beijing. Both phones are expected to have affordable price tags that keep to 360 Mobiles “low-price high-value tradition”.

