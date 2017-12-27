OnePlus Rewarding First 37 Buyers of OnePlus 5T Star Wars Limited Edition By Naming A Star After Them

OnePlus had recently introduced the OnePlus 5T Star Wars Limited Edition smartphone to celebrate the release of the latest Star Wars movie. The Chinese manufacturer has announced that it will be rewarding the first 37 buyers of the limited edition OnePlus 5T by naming a star after each of them.

Star Register is the globe’s biggest and most renowned commercial registry of stars. Since Star Register is not associated with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) or International Astronomer Union (IAU), it is possible to add a name to any star that has not been named before. OnePlus has partnered with Star Register to let each of the first 37 customers of OnePlus 5T Star Wars Limited Edition to adopt a star.

Read More: OnePlus 5 Android 8.0 Oreo Update Rolling Out Already, Will Get Face Unlock (Later) Says Carl Pei

Registering a star with Star Register require buyers to spend certain amount of money. However, on behalf of the owners of OnePlus 5T Star Wars Limited Edition, OnePlus will be spending the amount that is required to purchase the stars for the first 37 customers. These people will be rewarded with a customized “Star Wars” constellation and certificate saying that a star is named after the buyer of OP5T Star Wars Limited Edition.

For the buyers of the regular version of OnePlus 5T, the Chinese manufacturer is providing a cashback of Rs. 1,500 to the users of ICICI credit card to those who avail it through EMI option from Amazon India. This offer will come to an end on Jan. 2.

Some may feel that the OnePlus 5T Star Wars Limited Edition is exclusively available in India. However, it is already available in some of the European markets like Denmark, Finland and Sweden.

The OnePlus 5T Star Wars Limited Edition has the specs as the regular OnePlus 5T, but it comes with a white color rear with a sandstone finish and a red logo of Star Wars. Its alert slider is also of red color. The handset also features a Star Wars themed OS that feature red and white accents and some new wallpapers. It also comes in a special large-sized box that includes a logo of the Star Wars: The Last Jedi.