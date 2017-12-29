Google Has Discontinued the Pixel C Tablet

Google had launched the Pixel C tablet in September 2015. It was introduced in 32 GB and 64 GB storage models. Earlier this year, the search engine giant had stopped selling its 32 GB variant and now it has killed the 64 GB storage model as well. By this the company has finally discontinued the well-received Pixel C tablet.

Now that the Pixel C is unavailable for buying, its webpage on Google Store is now redirecting visitors to the Pixelbook’s page. Even though it is not available on sale, Google has confirmed that it will continue to provide hardware support to its customers.

The Pixel C was launched with Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow. It has been already updated to the latest Android 8.0 Oreo in August this year. Here is the official statement from Google on the discontinuation of the Pixel C:

As is common when a device has been out for a few years, we’re now retiring Pixel C and it is no longer available for sale. However, we are committed to updating and supporting it, including the recent update to Android 8.0, so customers can continue to get the best out of their device. Our newly launched Google Pixelbook combines the best parts of a laptop and a tablet for those looking for a versatile device. Read More: GMS Express is a Google, MediaTek Collaborative Effort for Providing Pre-Certified Android Builds to OEMs

The Google Pixel C features a 10.2-inch IPS display that supports a resolution of 2560 x 1800 pixels. It is driven by Nvidia Tegra X1 octa-core processor and 3 GB of RAM. It is packed with a 9,000mAh battery. It has a rear camera of 8-megapixel and a front-facing camera of 2-megapixel.

The 32 GB and 64 GB Pixel C variants were respectively sold for $499 and $599. The search engine giant also sold an optional keyboard for the tablet that came with a pricing of $149.

Since Google has killed the Pixel C, there is no other device from the company that offers Android tablet experience. The 2-in-1 Pixelbook is running on Chrome OS and carries support for Android apps. However, it does not offer a seamless experience. There is no confirmation on whether Google will be releasing another standalone slate in the future.

