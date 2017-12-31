Android 8.0 Oreo Stable Update Arrives On Xiaomi Mi A1

The Android One Xiaomi Mi A1 has started to receive a stable update that brings Android Oreo to the phone. The announcement was made yesterday via the official Xiaomi Twitter account.

According to the tweet, to receive the update you have to make sure that you are already running the latest December update which is version 7.12.19. Even at that, the update which is 1107.4MB in size and comes with December’s security patch will be rolling out in batches.

We're ending the year with an O! #MiA1 users, stay tuned as we're rolling out your long-awaited update in batches but make sure you're already on the latest December update (7.12.19) to receive Android O! pic.twitter.com/GhRtDnyJn4 — Mi (@xiaomi) December 31, 2017

The Xiaomi Mi A1 is actually the same device as the Mi 5X but runs Vanilla Android instead of MIUI. So for those who own the MI 5X and have actually ported the ROM of the Mi A1 to their phone, this update should also work for you. As at the time of writing, the ROM isn’t yet on the MIUI site, so you may have to check later.

The Mi A1 packs a 5.5” 1920 x 1080 display, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage. It is powered by the Snapdragon 625 mobile platform.

Apart from the fact that it runs Pure Android, another highlight of the phone is its dual 12MP rear cameras – the same as the ones on the Mi 6. There is also a 5MP camera in front for selfies.

The rest of the specs include a 3080mAh battery, a USB-C port, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Have you received the update yet? Do let us know what your favorite new feature(s) is.

