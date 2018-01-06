LETV LeRee Le 3 Is Up For Pre-Order On Banggood For Just $125.02

Smartphone enthusiasts, rejoice. You can now pre-order the global version of the LETV LeRee Le 3 by shelling out $154.35 on Banggood.

Sporting a 5.5-inch, multi-touch IPS screen with a resolution of 1920X1080 (FHD) pixels, LETV LeRee Le 3 is a dual-SIM smartphone powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 MSM8976 processor.

The LETV-branded smartphone offers 3GB of RAM with 32GB of internal memory. On the photography front, it sports 13MP+13MP dual camera setup on the back and an 8MP front shooter for selfie addicts. Moreover, the LETV LeRee Le 3 smartphone is backed by a robust 4000mAh battery. The LETV LeRee Le 3 can be pre-ordered in two color options including gold and grey. By pre-ordering the handset, you also earn 154 Banggood points.

At the time of checking out, you can use coupon code ’18bgle3x’ and get a discount of US$29.33. In order words, you can pre-order the LETV LeRee Le 3 mobile phone for just $125.02 by using the aforesaid coupon code. Click here to pre-order the LeRee Le 3 smartphone.