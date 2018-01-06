Original XiaoMi Bluetooth 4.0 Speaker Available For Only $38.21 On GearBest

The Original XiaoMi Bluetooth 4.0 speaker strikes a perfect balance between jaw-dropping appearance and robust functionality. It is housed in an enduring metallic body and offers stereo loudness up to 90 db (A).

The portable and stylish wireless speaker is compatible with a slew of devices including laptop, mobile phones, iPhone, iPod, tablet PC, MP3, MP4, MP5, PC, and PSP. It supports Bluetooth, microphone, volume control, and even hands-free calls.



Music lovers who want to buy the XiaoMi-branded Bluetooth speaker without burning a big hole in their pocket can now take advantage of GearBest’s latest promo wherein you can get your hands on it by shelling out only $38.21.

This is a considerable 20% discount on the speaker’s original asking price. Moreover, the site is offering multiple color choices including blue, golden, orange, pink and red for you to choose from. You can head straight to this link in order to take advantage of the promo.