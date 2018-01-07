Huawei Mate 10 Pro Arriving the U.S At CES 2018 on January 9

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Huawei launched the Mate 10 Pro alongside the Mate 10 and Mate 10 Porsche on October 16 in Germany and the device was indeed a stunner. The Mate 10 Pro has since gone on sale in Europe and China but not in the U.S. Huawei has now officially announced that it would unveil the Mate 10 Pro for the U.S market at CES 2018 on January 9.

Huawei had hinted last month that it would showcase a flagship smartphone at CES 2018 in order to officially launch it in the US. As expected, that device is the Mate 10 Pro and Huawei U.S tags the smartphone as “the best phone you’ve never heard of.” This mantra is definitely targeted at the U.S customers who are yet to get a feel of the sleek, full-screen Mate 10 Pro.

Huawei had struck a deal with U.S carriers AT&T and Verizon last year to release its flagships for the U.S market. The device is expected to be available via AT&T as early as February and at some point, it would be available in Verizon. We believe Huawei will roll out the release details when it is unveiled on January 9.

