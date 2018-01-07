Nokia 3310 4G Full Specs Revealed on TENAA

Relaunching the popular Nokia 3310 was a smart move by HMD Global. The launch of the redesigned classic took the spotlight away from its Android-powered siblings the Nokia 3 and Nokia 5 at MWC 2017.

Towards the end of the year, Nokia launched a new variant of the phone again, this time adding 3G network support. It will also be launching another variant this year that will have support for 4G networks.

The Nokia 3310 4G was seen on TENAA last week but only images and a few specs were available. The complete specification details have now been listed on the TENAA database.

The 4G variant of the redesigned classic has model number TA-1077. It keeps most of the specs of the 3G model such as the screen which is still a 2.4” 240 x 320 display, the 2MP rear camera, and 1200mAh battery capacity. Dimensions are nearly identical at 117 x 52.4 x 13.35 mm but the phone is lighter at 73.5g.

The Nokia 3310 4G is powered by a 1.5GHz dual-core processor paired with 256MB of RAM. There is 512MB of storage that can be expanded via a microSD card slot (128GB max).

The phone runs YunOS 5.2.0, supports LTE bands 38, 39, 40, 41 and also supports VoLTE. TENAA says it will be available in Fresh Blue and Dark Black.

READ MORE: Nokia Camera App Reveals Unreleased Nokia 4, Nokia 7 Plus, and Nokia 1

There is no news of when HMD Global plans to launch the phone. It may decide to wait until MWC or announce it before then. Nevertheless, it may still take a while before it becomes available globally.

(Source)