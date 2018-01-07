HTC U11 Android Oreo Update in Europe Delayed, Company Apologizes

HTC U11 has started receiving the stable update to Android Oreo from mid November. The updated started from Taiwan, the home country of the company, then it came to the U.S, but even after almost two months, the flagship has not been updated in Europe. The company is aware of the problem and it has published a post on Twitter in which it apologizes for the delay. According to the post, the company has started to release the update globally but due to some complexities, the stable update could not be released in Europe.

A similar thing happened a few days ago with the OnePlus 5, for which the company suspended the global roll out due to some bugs. HTC did not give any info about the issues encountered with the European update to Android Oreo on HTC U11. The issues may be related to European network carriers given that the problem is only in one region, but these are only speculations. HTC has asked U11 owners to have a bit of patience: the company will let us know more about the update as soon as it can.

The tweet comes from HTC UK and we think it should not take much time for the company to fix the issues. In the U.S. the update has been big, with a size of 1.28 GB, and it brought many changes and improvements. Together with the main features of Android 8.0 Oreo, there were some optimizations to system performances and also the security patch released by Google in the month of November. Obviously, the update of the HTC U11 comes with a new version of the user interface by the company: Sense UI.

When do you think the update to Android Oreo will start hitting the European units?

