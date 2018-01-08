New Leaked Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Render Shows Slightly Different Rear Design

It was reported that Xiaomi cancelled the Redmi Note 5 in favor of the Redmi 5 Plus. Although there has been no official confirmation about that happening neither has there been one saying it is still in the works. Notwithstanding, news about the phone has continued to surface.

A new leaked render of the Redmi Note 5 has been seen online. While it does share some similarities to the last one, it is also slightly different.

The Redmi Note 5 is shown in the image above with very thin bezels. Much more smaller than what you have on the Redmi 5 and Redmi 5 Plus. The bottom bezel is even thinner than that of the Mi MIX 2, which means the front camera and sensors sit at the top with the speaker.

If the Redmi Note 5 were to launch with this design, it will be a contender for the mid-range phone with the highest screen-to-body ratio.

On the rear, things are a bit more familiar. The design is still Redmi-like with silver antenna lines, curved sides, and the Mi logo. Where it does differ from the last leak is in the camera design.

There are still two sensors but both share the same housing. There is also no LED flash separating the sensors and the fingerprint scanner. Although the image doesn’t show the LED flash, it is definitely flanking the sensors on the right.

There is no confirmation that the Redmi Note 5 will be released. So far, everything we have seen has been just been unconfirmed leaks and rumors and the above is not an exception.

The phone is said to feature the same 5.99” FHD+ display as the Redmi 5 Plus and comes with a mysterious Snapdragon 632 processor.

Outside of the Redmi Note 5 rumor, there has been no mention of the Snapdragon 632 SoC. The Snapdragon 630 has not seen much adoption and there are still no phones powered by the Snapdragon 636. So it makes no sense that Qualcomm will want to release another chipset that falls between the 630 and 636.

