Xiaomi Mi 7 Confirmed to Feature Wireless Charging

Xiaomi has already hinted that the upcoming Xiaomi Mi 7 flagship phone from the company will be powered by Snapdragon 845 chipset. The company has now confirmed through its official WeChat channel that the Mi 7 will be equipped with wireless charging technology.

The Chinese firm has confirmed that the US-based Integrated Device Technology will be providing it with the wireless charging module for its upcoming flagship phone. The exact pricing for each module is not known, but a common configuration is available for buying with a pricing of around $5. IDT has various wireless charging modules that ranges from 3-watt single direction to 15-watt dual-direction, but there is no confirmation on the specific model that will be available with the Xiaomi Mi 7.

Xiaomi Mi 7 will carry support for Qi wireless charging standard. Around three months ago, Xiaomi had joined Wireless Power Consortium that hinted that the next flagship phone from the company would carry support for Qi standard wireless charging. A report from the previous month states that Xiaomi Mi 7 with wireless charging will enter production from February this year.

Apart from wireless charging module from IDT, Xiaomi will be also using its RF products. This indicates that the wireless antennae of the alleged Mi 7 would be completely compatible with wireless bands of the U.S. This suggests that the Xiaomi Mi 7 could be the company’s first flagship phone to be available through carriers in the U.S.

The official website of Xiaomi is listed with various accessories from the company, but none of the Xiaomi phones are present on it. Its unlocked phones are available to the consumers in the U.S. through other channels like Amazon, Newegg and GearBest. Just as Huawei is planning to expand its reach in the U.S. territories by launching the Mate 10 flagship phone through carriers in the U.S., Xiaomi too could be planning to make its phones available through U.S.-based mobile operators starting with the Mi 7.

Recent rumors have suggested that the Xiaomi may launch Mi 7 and Mi 7 Plus simultaneously. The Mi 7 is rumored to house a 5.65-inch 18:9 display whereas the Mi 7 Plus is speculated to be fitted with a 6.01-inch 18:9 screen. These phones are speculated to be respectively packed with 3,200mAh and 3,500mAh batteries.

The Snapdragon 845 and 6 GB of RAM are expected to power the Mi 7 and Mi 7 Plus. The Mi 7 duo are also rumored to deliver stellar AI driven photography experience through its dual rear cameras. The Mi 7 may carry a pricing of 2,699 Yuan (~$415) whereas the larger model may be priced at 2,999 Yuan (~$460). The Xiaomi Mi 7 duo may get unveil in March this year.

