Sharp Aquos S3 With Full-Screen Display, Dual Cameras To Launch On 16th January

Sharp Aquos S3, which recently received certification from Taiwan’s certification body NCC, is now all set to get launched later this month, on 16th January.

The Japan-based company has announced that it is holding a press event on 16th January in Taipei, where it will announce Sharp Aquos S3 smartphone.

The phone is expected to come with a full-screen display with minimal bezels on the sides. It will features a dual camera setup on the back, with camera lenses stacked vertically.

Recently, the phone appeared on Geekbench benchmarking website, which revealed some of the specification of the device. The phone will be powered by a Qualcomm processor given that the lunch invite has a ‘Qualcomm Snapdragon’ branding.

According to the previous leaks, the phone could pack either Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 or Snapdragon 660 processor. In terms of memory, the device will have 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. There will be another variant of the phone with higher memory configuration — 6GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage.

The phone will feature a 5.99-inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels. As said, the phone will feature a full-screen display with 18:9 aspect ratio. Its predecessor, Sharp Aquos S2 features a display with an unusual aspect ratio of 17:9.

Read More: Sharp To Launch A Smartphone With Highest Screen-To-Body Ratio In January

In the benchmarking test, the Sharp Aquos S3 scored 880 in single-core test and 4237 in the multi-core test. The smartphone will be running Android 8.0 Oreo operating system. The phone is also said to pack a fingerprint sensor for added security.

According to the TENAA listing, there will be a 12-megapixel lens and a 13-megapixel lens on the back, while on the front-side, it will feature a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. The phone is said to be fuelled by a 3,100mAh battery.