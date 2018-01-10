Alleged Nokia 1 Android Go Phone Appears in Leaked Photos

In the previous month, a well-known tech journalist Eldar Murtazin had revealed the specs of the upcoming Nokia 1 Android Go phone. Fresh photos of the entry-level smartphone have surfaced from China to reveal its design.

The following snapshots show two similar looking phones. The alleged Nokia 1 in the first photo seems to be placed inside a case whereas the second image seems to show the actual handset. The body of the phone appears to be made out of plastic. The back panel has a camera sensor that is coupled with a LED flash.

The Nokia 1 is expected to feature a display that will carry support for HD resolution of 720 x 1280 pixels. However, the exact size of the screen is not known. It will be packed with 1 GB of RAM and 16 GB of native storage. It is speculated to be driven by Snapdragon 212 chipset that is present under the hood of the Nokia 2 phone.

It will be running on Android Go which is nothing but a lighter version of Android Oreo. The Android Go OS will bring along other Go apps such as Google app, Play Store, YouTube, Gmail, Maps and more. The Nokia 1 is likely to launch in March with a price tag of 5,999 Rubles (~$105).

HMD Global has recently unveiled the Nokia 6 (2018) edition smartphone. It is expected to be present at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018 tech trade show in Barcelona, Spain in the next month to reveal new Nokia phones. Rumors have it that the Finnish firm may announce new Nokia smartphones such as Nokia 1, Nokia 4, Nokia 7 Plus and Nokia 9.

