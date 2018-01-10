Xiaomi Mi Power 2 Gets 5000mAh Variant, Priced At ¥49 (~$8)

Xiaomi has announced a 5000mAh variant of its Mi Power portable battery. The Mi Power 2 5000mAh sports the same design as its bigger siblings.

The power bank contains a high-quality ATL lithium-polymer battery wrapped in a single piece of scratch-resistant aluminium alloy shell. It has a single full-sized USB output port, a micro USB input port, four LEDs for battery level indication, and a power button up in front. It measures 125 x 69 x 9.9mm and weighs 156g.

Just like other Xiaomi power banks, the Mi Power 2 5000mAh has 9-circuit protections built-in. This includes protection against high temperature, short circuiting, and high voltage input and output.

According to Xiaomi, the power bank should be fully charged in 3.5hours using a 5V/2A charger. It is also stated that the power bank should charge the Mi 4 once, the iPhone 6 1.8x, and the iPhone 5s 2.2x.

The Mi Power 2 5000mAh will sell for ¥49 (~$8) and will go on sale on January 12. It will be sold on the official online Xiaomi store, Mi Home stores, Jingdong, Lynx and Suning.

This is Xiaomi’s second power bank in less than one month. A few weeks ago, it announced a new Mi Power 2 10000mAh that comes with 2 output ports instead of one like the original. Surprisingly, the new version keeps the same ¥79 (~$12) as the original.