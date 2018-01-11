Moviphone Is An Android Phone With a Built-in Projector

Every once in a while, we see manufacturers launch phones with one or more unusual feature. There are phones with thermal imaging cameras (Caterpillar S60) and others with a near infrared spectrometer (Changhong H2). One other feature that we have seen in a phone is a built-in projector and a prime example is the Samsung Galaxy Beam. A new phone called the Moviphone, showcased at CES 2018, joins the short list of phones with a built-in projector.

The Moviphone is made by American company Wireless Mobi Solutions. Its selling point is its built-in projector with a projection size of up to 100-inches at a 720p resolution. It does this with the aid of a 50 lumens projection module located at the top of the device.

In terms of specs, the Moviphone has a 5.5” display with a 1920 x 1080 resolution. It is powered by MediaTek’s MT6750V processor and comes in 3GB + 32GB ROM and 4GB + 64GB variants. It also supports storage expansion (128GB max).

It packs a 13MP rear camera housed in a circle like the Moto series. Beneath the camera is a fingerprint scanner. There is also an 8MP camera for selfies.

The Moviphone has dual SIM support (micro+nano/microSD) and packs a 4000mAh battery. The company says the battery should last up to 4 hours with the projector turned on. The Moviphone runs Android Nougat.

With respect to design and build, the Moviphone has a metal body with a black coat. There is a 2.5D glass in front and the phone uses on-screen buttons. Physical buttons are on the right and SIM tray is on the left.

Considering it has a built-in projector, the phone is a bit thick. The dimensions on the site says it measures 153.06 x 75.64 x 10.28 mm and weighs about 200g.

The Moviphone is priced at $599 and can be ordered on the official website. It comes unlocked and supports all wireless carriers in the US.

The company also mentioned that there are plans to release more models. One will have a 80 Lumens 1080p projector module built-in, an $800 price tag, and a H2 2018 release date.