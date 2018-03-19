Nubia N3 Goes On Sale March 21 For ¥1799 (~$284)

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

On March 8, the Nubia N3 was unveiled as the latest device in Nubia’s N-series. Like its predecessors, the N3 packs a 5000mAh battery and other specs that puts it in the mid-range category. However, a price tag wasn’t announced until today.

The Nubia N3 will sell for ¥1799 (~$284) according to the listing on the official Nubia online store. It will go on sale at 10 AM on March 21 and not March 24 as earlier reported.

Although the phone was announced in Obsidian Black, Space Gold, and Nebula Red, the official store has only the black variant listed.

The Nubia N3 has a 6.01” 2160 x 1080 display with 2.5D glass on top. It is powered by a Snapdragon 625 processor with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

It has a 16MP f/2.0 selfie camera and a 16MP + 5MP dual camera combo along with its NeoVision 7.0 camera software with features like time lapse and multiplicity photography. There is a hybrid dual SIM slot (nano only + MicroSD card). It also runs Nubia UI 5.1 specially made for the N3 and based on Android 7.0 Nougat.

READ MORE: Nubia V18 Debuting on March 22 with 6-inch Full Screen Design, Long Battery Life

The phone has a rear mounted fingerprint scanner and also supports face unlock. There is another physical button on the left which can be assigned to a particular function. Even with its 5,000mAh battery, the Nubia N3 manages to stay under 200g (190g) and measures 158.8 × 75.61 × 8.45 mm.

(Source, Via)