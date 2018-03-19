Sony Xperia XA1, XA1 Plus and XA1 Ultra Starts Receiving Android Oreo Update

After rolling out Android Oreo for its premium segment devices, Sony has now finally started seeding Android Oreo update to its mid-range phones. The company has started rolling out Android 8.0 Oreo update for its XA-series of smartphones which consists of Sony Xperia XA1, Xperia XA1 Plus, and Xperia XA1 Ultra.

While the Xperia XA1 and Xperia XA1 Ultra were launched in Mobile World Congress last year, the Xperia XA1 Plus was launched in August last year during IFA in Berlin. All three devices run Andriod Nougat operating system out-of-the-box.

This new Android Oreo update for the Xperia XA1-series brings build number 48.1.A.0.116 and is about 884MB in size. The update also comes with the February security patch, which is disappointing given that March security patch is already available.

While the changelog for this new update is not available, we expect the update to have standard Android Oreo features, including notification channels, picture-in-picture mode, smart text selection, notification dots along with faster boot times and more. However, Sony had previously stated that the Android Oreo update will remove the Night Light feature for the Xperia XA1 series.

The Xperia XA1 has a 5-inch HD display whereas the Xperia XA1 Ultra has a 6-inch full HD edge-to-edge screen. Both smartphones are powered by MediaTek Helio P20 chipset. The XA1 has 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage whereas the Ultra variant has 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. On the other hand, the Xperia XA1 Plus comes with a 5.5-inch Full-HD display and this one too is powered by Helio P20 processor having 3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage.

All three models feature a 23MP Exmor RS rear camera. The Xperia XA1 and Plus variant packs an 8MP front-facing camera while the Ultra variant packs a 16MP front camera with OIS. The Xperia XA1 comes with 2,300mAh battery whereas XA1 Ultra includes 2,700mAh battery. The Xperia XA1 Plus ships with a 3,430mAh battery that supports Quick Charge 3.0 and MediaTek Pump Express Plus 2.0.

Read More: Sony Is Reportedly Working On A Bezel-Less Smartphone With 4K Display

Sony recently rolled out Android Oreo update for its Xperia R1 and R1 Plus smartphones in India. Recently, at this year’s MWC, the Japan-based company launched the successor of the XA1-series which includes Xperia XA2 and XA2 Ultra.