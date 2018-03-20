Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 6GB +128GB Version Gets Massive Price Cut – $499 On Newegg

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 was launched in September last year but the device is about getting a successor in the Mi Mix 2S. Expectedly, the Mix 2’s price has been getting some reduction across various e-commerce platforms and also offline. The latest is the huge cut in the price of the Mi Mix 2 6GB + 128GB version on Newegg.

This latest price reduction on the Mi Mix 2 6GB RAM + 128GB storage version is perhaps the biggest price cut we are seeing on any storage version of the flagship. The Mi Mix 2 version is currently available for a limited period on Newegg’s China website for 3159 Yuan ($499).You’ll agree this is an amazing price for a 6GB RAM and 128GB storage-packing smartphone. Just to compare, the same version of the Mix 2 is priced at $659.42 on GearBest. This price cut seems to be for a limited period, though, apparently to clear old stock.

As a reminder, the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 features a 5.99-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2160 x 1080. It is powered by a Snapdragon 835 chip with an Adreno 540 GPU. The processor is backed by a 6GB RAM on some models while there are three storage versions; 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB. There is also an 8GB RAM + 128GB Special Edition. The Mi MIX 2 packs a single 12MP Sony IM386 sensor at the rear as well as a 5MP selfie camera. There is a 4,400mAH battery under the hood with QC 3.0 and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. There is also dual WiFi band support and it supports 43 bands, 22 of which are LTE bands, including band 20. The Mi MIX 2 runs on MIUI 9 based on Android Nougat, is available in black only except for the Special Ceramic edition.

