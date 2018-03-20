Xiaomi Mi Earphones And Mi Earphones Basic Launched In India, Price Starts At Rs. 399 ($6)

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Xiaomi has been on a launching spree in India. After launching the Redmi Note 5 series, Mi TV 4/4A and the Redmi 5, the China-based company has now launched two new affordable earphones in the Indian market — Mi Earphones and Mi Earphones Basic.

The Mi Earphones come with a metal chamber that the company says is created using a 20-step process that involves diamond cutting, CD engraving, drawing and anodizing a piece of aluminum. It has Dynamic Bass and comes with an aerospace-grade metal diaphragm for resonating bass.

The company further adds that the in-ear earphones comes with improved 3rd generation balanced damping system, which is designed to enhance sound and airflow. It comes equipped with volume and answer/end call buttons on the wired remote.

The headset has a Kevlar fiber cable to enhance durability. The remote has built-in MEMS microphone that has a 58dB(A) signal to noise ratio. It comes with a headphone jack angled at 90-degrees. Talking about the durability, according to the company, the Mi Earphones have been subjected to over 700 reliability tests.

On the other hand, the Mi Earphones Basic has an aluminum sound chamber that is claimed to offer balanced and clear sound quality. It has been anodized to protect against corrosion and is also scratch and slip resistant. Xiaomi says that the headset comes equipped with a 3rd generation balanced damping system which helps improve sound and air flow which in turn produces well-balanced audio output.

Unlike the Mi Earphones, the AUX jack on this one has been bent to a 45-degree angle for allowing longer durability. It also comes with a wired remote which enables users to play, pause, answer and hang up calls with a press of a button. The remote also has a built-in microphone.

The Xiaomi Mi Earphones will be available in Black and Silver colors and are priced at Rs. 699 ($11). The Xiaomi Mi Earphones Basic comes in Black and Red colors and is priced at Rs. 399 ($6). Both of them are now available from Mi.com — Xiaomi’s official online store.