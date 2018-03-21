OnePlus 6 Pricing Leaked; 8 GB RAM, 256 GB Storage Model May Cost $749

OnePlus 5T is the first flagship phone from the company to sport the trendy 18:9 aspect ratio display. Its 64 GB and 128 GB storage models were introduced with respective pricing of $499 and $559 in November last year. Rumors are rife that the OnePlus 6 will deliver higher screen-to-body ratio of around 90 percent through its 19:9 aspect ratio supporting notched display. The inclusion of the latest and highly potent Snapdragon 845 chipset and improved cameras suggests that it may arrive with increased pricing compared to the predecessor phone. A leaked photo that has surfaced today has revealed the not only the key specs of the OnePlus 6, but also its pricing.

In the below image, the OnePlus 6 can be seen stacked against other flagship phones like the Apple iPhone X, Samsung Galaxy S9+ and Huawei P20 Pro. The image reveals that OnePlus 6 will be fueled by Snapdragon 845 and it features 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. This could be the highest storage variant of the OP6.

The OnePlus 6 houses a display of 6.2 inches. It is equipped with 12-megapixel + 20-megapixel dual camera setup and it carries support for Dash Charge fast charging technology. The OP6 is listed with an expensive price tag of $749. However, compared to other flagship phones that have similar specs (but different chipets), the pricing of the OnePlus flagship seems reasonable.

A leaked photo that had appeared at the beginning of this year had revealed that the OnePlus 6 will be arriving with a notched display. The image had also revealed that it features 64 GB of internal storage and 6 GB of RAM. Also, it will come loaded with Android 8.1 Oreo that will be customized with the latest OxygenOS skin. Recent rumors have claimed that the OP6 would be also equipped with some new features like in-screen fingerprint scanner and 3D facial recognition. However, the latter may not be as advanced as Face ID 3D facial recognition feature available on the iPhone X. It is also speculated to include support for super-fast LTE gigabit connectivity. As far as the launch date of the OP6 is concerned, it is pegged to launch in June.

There is confirmation on the authenticity of the above image. Hence, it is advised to digest this report with a pinch of salt.

