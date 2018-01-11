Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 Protective Leather Case Launched For Just 99 Yuan (~$15)!

Xiaomi has introduced a sleek leather case for its latest bezel-less Mi Mix 2 flagship. The leather case is of good quality just the Mi Mix 2 it is meant to protect. Xiaomi has always designed the corresponding good quality case

for the protection of that precious Mi smartphone of yours. The cases are usually easy to use and nice-looking. This new protective case for the Mix 2 is no different.

The Mi Mix 2 protective leather case comes with a non-slip, perforated leather material which is comfortable to hold. It isn’t bulky, a perfect fit for the Mi Mix2 and also, it is not too thin, just enough to protect the flagship smartphone from damage. It comes with Black and red colour, with the upper 3/4 having a black coating and the lower 1/4 coated in red. The protective case can sit on the dashboard of your car and won’t slip off when you apply the breaks suddenly. Moreso, the Mi Mix 2 fits into the protective case with precision.

The new Mi Mix 2 Protective leather case is presently on sale at Mi.com and it costs just 99 Yuan ($15). Presently, the base variant of the flagship Mi Mix 2 sells for around 2999 Yuan ($462). You’ll agree buying a sleek leather protective case to protect the device for $15 isn’t too much.