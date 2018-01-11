Meizu M6s Seen on Geekbench, Sports Hexa-Core Processor

Meizu’s first 18:9 phone, the M6s, is set to launch on January 17. Although, that is roughly a week from now, news of the Meizu M6s have not stopped pouring in. This time it is the phone’s Geekbench listing that is the focus.

Benchmarked as the “Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. Meizu M6s”, the listing mostly reveals details we are already familiar with. The Meizu M6s runs Android 7.0, has 3GB of RAM, and is powered by a 1.59GHz hexa-core processor.

The processor according to previous reports is Samsung’s 14nm Exynos 7872 with a Mali-G71 GPU. The chip itself hasn’t been formally unveiled by Samsung even though the phone’s launch is less than a week away.

In terms of performance, the Meizu M6s scores 1312 points in the single-core test and 3134 points in the multi-core test. Judging from the scores, the chipset does perform better than the Snapdragon 625 in the single core test but lags behind it in the multi-core test.

There are new rumors that the Meizu M6s will have a MediaTek variant for the version released globally. We advise you to take it with a pinch of salt.

Meizu doesn’t have a tradition of releasing the same phone with different processors. Also, the last time a rumor similar to this surfaced was in the case of the M6 Note. There was even a photo proof that there would be a Helio P25 variant of the phone, but it never happened.

The Meizu M6s will not only be the first Meizu phone with an 18:9 display, but also the first to ditch the mBack button and the first with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

