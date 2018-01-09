New Meizu M811C & M851M Models and Smartisan OC106 Get 3C Certified

Two new Meizu phones and a Smartisan phone have been seen on the website of the agency that issues the 3C certificate. All three phones were registered this week and may be launched soon.

Meizu M811C and Meizu M851M

The Meizu phones have model numbers M811C and M851M but will likely have two more variants each for the other network operators. The listing doesn’t reveal much except for the fact that they were registered by Zhuhai Meizu Technology Co. Ltd. If we were to take a wild guess, we’d say both phones are the Meizu 15 and Meizu 15 Plus respectively.

Smartisan OC106

Another device seen on the 3C website is the Smartisan OC106. Registered by Beijing Digital Technology Co. LTD, the OC106 will probably be the brand’s first phone of the year. We don’t want to believe it is the Nut Pro 3, seeing as the Nut Pro 2 is barely three months old.

READ MORE: Meizu LIVE Headphones Could Be Really Expensive

We have no choice other than to wait until more info on the three devices are released.

(Source)